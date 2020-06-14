Hendrix, James Richard, - 93, of Ocean City, passed away peacefully on June 5, 2020. He is survived by his wife of 72 years, Marguerite, his daughters Sallie, Jeanne, Leisa, daughter in-law Barbara, sons-in-law James Edward and Michael and, predeceased by his son James and son in-law George. Jim is also survived by eight grandchildren, Vanessa, Michael, Ryan, Leisa, James, Ellen, Sean, Kathleen and great granddaughter Alexandra. Jim served in the Navy, was a craftsman builder by trade, an expert sportsman, avid hunter, green thumb gardener and a popular Square Dance caller. Jim loved his family and friends, unconditionally. He was widely known for his patience and heart of gold. He always had time to teach, help or hire those who needed a chance. The family would like to thank all of our friends and professionals who so passionately cared for this wonderful man. A Graveside Service will be held on Thursday, June 18th at 11 o'clock in Seaside Cemetery, 559 South Shore Rd., Palermo, NJ. For condolences to the family, visit www.godfreyfuneralhome.com.
