Hendry, Beatrice, - 84, of Pleasantville, departed this life on June 4, 2019. She was born on May 30, 1935 in Pinesville, S.C. She graduated from Benedict College in South Carolina. Beatrice worked various jobs here in Atlantic County. She was last employed at Meadowview Nursing Home in Northfield. She was also a foster parent for 20 plus years. Beatrice leaves to cherish her memories: children, Jerry Grant, Joyce Dillard, Darlene Kelly and Patricia Holmes; grandchildren, DeMarcius, Tiffany, Jerry, Kayla, Jabrail and Kimani; 8 great-grandchildren; sisters, Josephine Grant, Doris Brown, Helen Middleton and Rosa Lee, and a host of family and friends who loved her dearly. Funeral Services will be 11AM, Saturday, June 22, 2019, Saint James A.M.E. Church, 101 North New York Avenue, Atlantic City, where friends may call from 10AM. Interment to follow in Greenwood Cemetery, Pleasantville. Arrangements entrusted to Greenidge Funeral Homes, Inc. Atlantic City, where condolences may be left at www.greenidgefuneralhomes.com.
