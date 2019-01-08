Henry, Charles Edward "Skip", - 73, of Ocean City, NJ passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, January 5, 2019 in Atlanticare Medical Center, Pomona, NJ.Surviving are the love of his life of the last 48 years: Ruth Williams, Daughter: Yolanda Henry, sister, Victoria Lawson-Eason, brother: Stanley Harris, step-son: Darian Foxworth and four grandchildren that called him Pop Pop and who he affectionately gave nick names; Trevon aka "Tre", Tori aka "D", Tahir aka "Fred" , Tyonah-Haven aka "Boogie". He is predeceased by his mother, Jean A. Henry. He also leaves behind a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Born in Somers Point, NJ on February 24, 1945, Charles "Skip" Henry was raised in Ocean City on Fourth Street and West Ave. He attended the public school system. He worked throughout Ocean City from Mar-Tee waste management and Pike II. Skip retired from the Building Maintenance Department for the City of Ocean City after many years of service. After retirement he enjoyed fishing and spending time with his grandkids, often telling them it's important to listen to the General (Yolanda). He would crack corny jokes and say "y'all look out for each other." He loved us all, but his grandkids were his heart. His funeral service will be offered Thursday, January 10, 2019 at 11 o' clock from The Godfrey Funeral Home, 809 Central Avenue, Ocean City, NJ where friends may call from 10 o'clock until time of service. Burial will follow in Seaside Cemetery, Palermo, NJ. Condolences may be left at www.godfreyfuneralhome.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.