Henry, Donnette V., - It is with great sadness and joy that we let our friends know that our beautiful "Nita", "Mom" and "Nan" gained her angel wings. Donnette V. Henry, age 90, passed away Friday, December 6, 2019. She is now with Pop again. Nita is preceded in death by her husband Joe, Sr. She is survived by son Joe, Jr. and wife Desi, her daughter by choice Kathie Brady and husband Jim and granddaughter Emily Brady. Those who knew Nan & Pop knew that although may not have had much, they made sure no one did without. The greatest way to remember them and honor them is to be kind to one another. Help everyone you know that may need you. Love you Nan... Services entrusted to Adams-Perfect Funeral Homes, Inc.

