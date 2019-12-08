Henry, Donnette V., - It is with great sadness and joy that we let our friends know that our beautiful "Nita", "Mom" and "Nan" gained her angel wings. Donnette V. Henry, age 90, passed away Friday, December 6, 2019. She is now with Pop again. Nita is preceded in death by her husband Joe, Sr. She is survived by son Joe, Jr. and wife Desi, her daughter by choice Kathie Brady and husband Jim and granddaughter Emily Brady. Those who knew Nan & Pop knew that although may not have had much, they made sure no one did without. The greatest way to remember them and honor them is to be kind to one another. Help everyone you know that may need you. Love you Nan... Services entrusted to Adams-Perfect Funeral Homes, Inc.
Most Popular
-
A Canadian driver thought he'd put an injured dog in his back seat. It was a coyote.
-
A mother said her children, 8 and 4, hanged themselves in Pa. home. Months later, she is charged.
-
Inmate charged in cellmate death at Bridgeton's South Woods State Prison
-
Ocean Casino, Hyatt part ways
-
Scientists present prehistoric puppy found in permafrost, believed to be 18,000 years old
Flowers & Gifts
Business
Funeral Homes
Business
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
Latest Local Offers
HIGHEST PRICES PAID!! Cash for junk or unwanted cars! Matt Portnoy & Sons Get paid, Not …
FENCE Vinyl & Wood, Aluminum & Chainlink RAILING Vinyl & Aluminum Cable & Gl…
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.