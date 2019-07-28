Henry, Rebecca R. "Betsy", - 77, of Avalon, NJ., So I have to write my mother's obituary. Great. For anyone who knew Betsy Henry and there are a lot of you you know that she was a special person and a "normal" obituary just won't do. She and her husband, Barry, just celebrated the 40th anniversary of meeting. Those 40 years, which Barry will tell you were the best of her life, were filled with tears of joy, tears of sadness and many, many memories. We have a huge complicated, loving family, which altogether includes 8 children, 22 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren. Her "other" family includes all of her many friends from countless activities such as the Angelus chorus, book club, volunteer activities, fellow patients and staff at HOPE, and so many others, including anyone who ever ran into her by chance, maybe at the store, and ended up having a memorable encounter. There are many of you. Her working life as a nurse started as a teenager at Bryn Mawr hospital, took her into school nursing at Marple Newtown, and ultimately volunteering in retirement at VIM in Cape May County, NJ. There is so much more to say, but in her wordsnobody cares about all thatstuff. Betsy didn't want a service so there isn't one. We don't have the nerve to cross her on that point. Just remember her smile, her laugh and her remarkable spirit and she'll be happy with you. Condolences at www.radzieta.com

Tags

Load entries