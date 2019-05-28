Henry, Sr., John Harry, - 70, of Ocean City, NJ, aka "Pops" "Uncle John" and "Birdman" transitioned from this earthly life to eternal rest at his home at 307 Haven Ave on Tuesday, May 21, 2019. John was born in Somers Point, NJ to the late Daniel and Vivian (nee Thompson) Henry. John was a lifelong resident of Ocean City and a star athlete and graduate of Ocean City High School. John worked for the City of Pleasantville and Ocean City Public Works before his retirement. John was a stellar athletic of Ocean City HS who records were untouched for years. He enjoyed raising tumbler pigeons, fishing, crabbing and working around the gardens and yards of the community. Always riding his three-wheel bike around Ocean City, John was a compassionate, generous and eccentric loving father and grandfather. In addition to his parents he was predeceased by his wife: Charlene Hemphill-Henry, brothers: Daniel Henry, Mike Henry, Mark Henry, sister: Sylvia Henry. Surviving are his children: John Harry (Kecia) Henry Jr. of SC, Kenneth Wayne Henry of Mays Landing, NJ, Richard Harry (Chisato) Henry of Oceanside, CA, Emmanuel Wilson of Linwood, NJ and Liaya Michelle Henry of Dallas, GA. Also surviving seven sisters: Joan Thurman, Gloria Harmon, Janet Easley, Cheryl Liles, Mackie Glenn, Margie Jordan, Sonia Henry, a brother: Joe Henry, 15 grandchildren and eight great grandchildren and a host of nieces and nephews. Special love for Charlette, Brenda, Chardae, Lionel and Chanell. A celebration of life will be offered Saturday, June 1st at St. Peter's United Methodist Church, 8th Street and Central Avenue, Ocean City, NJ. Viewing at 12:00pm noon, celebration at 1:00pm. Repast immediately after service at Ocean City High School Cafeteria. Burial will be private and at his family's convenience. Condolences may be left for the family at www.godfreyfuneralhome.com
