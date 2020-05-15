Hensel, Cornelius L. (Neil), - 84, of Collegeville, PA (formerly Avalon, NJ - the most beautiful place on earth) passed away on Sunday, April 19, 2020.He was born in Ossining, New York on April 17, 1936, to the late LeRoy and Marjorie (Hurley) Hensel. On April 27, 1957, Neil married Carole Anne Noonan, the love of his life. Every day he reminded himself he was the luckiest man. They raised two sons, Roy and John, and three daughters, Cheryl, Vicki, and Julia. Cornelius was the extremely proud Grandfather of his ten grandchildren.Neil received his BS in Electrical Engineering at Northeastern University and MS from Drexel University. He honorably served in the U.S. Army. His career in the Aerospace industry spanned 40 years with Martin Marietta, General Electric, Perkin Elmer, ARC, and as a president for the Titan Corporation. In his career, he was involved in the space program, robotics technology, the Hubble telescope, aerospace defense, as well as advising presidents. He was particularly honored when he received a call from President Ronald Reagan wishing him a happy birthday on his 50th.Once retired he took on the task of chairing the Planning and Zoning Board for his town Avalon, NJ. The changes he made or didn't allow led to developing Avalon into the beautiful place we all love today. He had a passion for golf, puzzles, cats, fishing, swimming in the bay, and ice cream. He treasured his time with his grandchildren playing cards, games, sports, and trips to Donnelly's. Neil enjoyed sharing his stories and advice from his life, but most importantly, listening to you was at the heart of Cornelius Hensel.He is survived by his wife Carole, his five children and their spouses, Roy and Vickie Hensel, Cheryl and John Gamber, Vicki and Eric Lascomb, John and Sita Hensel, and Julia Morgan, his grandchildren, Chelsea, David, Michael, Neil, Carly, Jessica, Tim, Kevin, and Zack. He is predeceased by his sister Doris Brotman and his granddaughter Carolynn. A memorial service will be scheduled once permitted.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his name to: Autism Speaks, www.autismspeaks.org or C.A.R.A, cara-cmc.org.
Most Popular
-
LIVE UPDATES: Ocean City, Sea Isle and Strathmere open beaches for sunbathers this weekend
-
Some South Jersey restaurants reopening after closing for pandemic
-
Atlantic County presents reopening recommendations
-
State announces COVID-19 violations in Somers Point, Buena Vista
-
South Jersey hair salon workers to receive back wages from closed Hair Cuttery stores
Flowers & Gifts
Business
Funeral Homes
Business
Promotions
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
Latest Local Offers
BOSS CLEANING & HAULING House clean outs, demolition, construction site clean ups. Free …
Serving Cape May & Atlantic Counties * Fully Insured * 2 BEDROOM HOME: $225. 3 BEDROOM H…
CONTESTS & EVENTS
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.