Hentges, W. Robert "Bob", - 82, of Cape May Court House, NJ, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family on June 29, 2020. Bob was born on July 5, 1937, in Philadelphia to John Robert Hentges and Lillian (Beckman) Hentges. His family moved to West Wildwood in September 1944. He graduated from Wildwood High School in 1955 and Rutgers School of Public Speaking in 1965. Bob met the love of his life, Dorothy (McDonough) Hentges in May 1957. After marrying on September 27, 1958, Bob and Dottie began their life together in West Wildwood where they started their family which was his pride and joy. They moved to Cape May Court House in 1974. He is survived by his devoted wife of 61 1/2 years, Dottie; his children, Kimberly (Timothy) Moore, Randy (Jeral) Hentges, and Rob (Lorie) Hentges; grandchildren, Ryan Nardy, Mark Hentges, Tyler Hentges, Kim Hentges, Austin Hentges, TJ (Tara) Moore, Brian (Ceren) Moore, and Kevin (Shannon) Moore; and great-grandchildren, Owen, Addison, Milania, and a baby due in December 2020. He is also survived by his sister Doris (Charles) Williams and brothers-in-law Robert (Roberta) McDonough, Tom (Kathie) McDonough, and Don (Debbie) McDonough and many nieces and nephews. Bob was well-known and respected in Cape May County and beyond. He founded A.B.S. Sign Company in Wildwood in 1964 which remains in operation by his son Randy. His career in public service began as a summer patrolman in the Wildwood Police Department in 1958. He was appointed to the West Wildwood Police Department in May 1959 and was promoted to Sergeant in March 1962. Bob served in the New Jersey Army National Guard from October 1954 until May 1961 and with the inactive reserve until September 1962. He received an Honorable Discharge with the rank of Staff Sergeant, Grade E-6. At the age of 26, Bob was elected as the youngest Mayor of West Wildwood in November 1963 and served the Borough until January 1974. On November 13, 1972, Bob was elected to his first of eight 5-year terms as the Surrogate-Judge of Cape May County, choosing not to seek re-election in 2012. He ran unopposed multiple times and was the longest-serving Surrogate in the State of New Jersey when he retired after 40 years on December 31, 2012. As Surrogate and Judge of the Surrogate Court as well as the Deputy Clerk of the Superior Court, he was responsible for the probate of wills, the appointments of administrators of estates, the appointments of guardians for minors and incapacitated persons and all adoption matters within Cape May County. During his career as Surrogate, he garnered the respect of his peers, was appointed to various committees, and was well-known around the county speakers' circuit having given countless talks on the importance of willshaving them and what happens without one. Bob received many awards and recognitions throughout his distinguished career and was involved with numerous clubs and organizations. He was a member and lecturer at the National College of Probate Judges; Treasurer of the Constitutional Officers Association of New Jersey; Gill C. Job Memorial Award and MHADA Award recipient; Greater Wildwood Jaycees Young Man of the Year; President of Cape May County League of Municipalities; Wildwood Chamber of Commerce Distinguished Community Service Award recipient; member of the Cape May County Young Republicans; Cape May County Republican Chairman; Republican Leader of West Wildwood and Middle Township; Treasurer of Fraternal Order of Police Lodge #7; member of the County Officer's Association; Head Coach and Secretary of the Cape May County Junior Football League; District Chairman of Baysea District of the Boy Scouts of America; Charter Member of the Middle Township Optimists Club; and District Chairman of New Jersey Southern District Council. Bob was a life member of the West Wildwood Volunteer Fire Department and the New Jersey State Fireman's Relief Association. As a firefighter and champion of the Five Mile Beach economy, he advocated for and was successful in relocating the Annual New Jersey Firemen's Convention gathering from Atlantic City to the City of Wildwood in 1975, a location where it has been held since. In May 2019, a great honor was bestowed upon Bob when the conference room of the newly renovated third floor of the Cape May County Court House was officially dedicated to him and named in his honor. A handsome man with bright blue eyes, a beautiful smile, and an infectious laugh, Bob was a great dancer. He loved to jitterbug and slow dance with Dottie around the dance floor. When his children were growing up, he cheered on his daughter at horse shows and coached his sons' junior football teams. Bob took great pride in observing the work ethic he passed down to his children and grandchildren, and he reveled in their successes. He enjoyed fishing, crabbing, and watching TV (especially Judge Judy). Bob loved and was devoted to his family, and he was proud of his service to the people of Cape May County. Services have not been scheduled at this time. Memorials may be made to the charity of one's choice. Condolences and tributes at www.radzieta.com.
