Henzy, Robert Carey, - 72, of Seaville, Passed away on Friday, May 3rd, 2019. Born into a military family at Camp Kilmer NJ, Robert spent his early years in Germany before returning to the US at age nine. Robert graduated from Salem High School in Salem, NJ, and attended East Carolina University. Drafted into the Vietnam War at the age of 22, he became a highly decorated combat veteran earning the Bronze Star and two Purple Hearts. After the war, Robert was involved in countless real estate transactions as an agent for Berger and Grace Realty for over 40 years. He was a long time resident of Ocean City and Upper Township, NJ and became a leader in the Osprey Point community in his later years. He is survived by his spouse Cindy and two children, John and Lauren. A Service of Memory and Love will be offered Saturday, May 11th at 11 o'clock from The Godfrey Funeral Home of Palermo, 644 South Shore Road, Palermo, NJ. Burial will follow in Seaside Cemetery, Palermo, NJ. For condolences to the family, visit www.godfreyfuneralhome.com.
