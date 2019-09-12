HERBERT - LITTLEJOHN, CARMEN, - 75, of Atlantic City, went home to her "Sweet Jesus" on September 8th, 2019 surrounded by her Family. Carmen was born to the late Joseph Herbert and Gertrude Hamlin Herbert on March 25th, 1944 in Atlantic City, New Jersey. She attended the local Atlantic City Public School System. Carmen proudly worked at the Tropicana Hotel & Casino of Atlantic City, for 25 years as a Valet Supervisor and she absolutely loved her Valets. Prior to her retirement, she was a Facilitator for the National Council of Aging. Carmen was preceded in death by: her Father, Joseph Herbert; her Mother, Gertrude Herbert; her GrandDaughter, Demi Sanaa Littlejohn; her Brother, Robert C. Coppin, Sr., and her Sister, Delores Croudy. She leaves to cherish her beautiful memories: her loving Daughter, Shelley Littlejohn-Satterfield (Rodney) of Sicklerville, NJ; her loving Son, Douglas Littlejohn, Jr. (LaShera) of Williamstown, NJ; five wonderful Grandchildren, Tanishia Littlejohn (Patrick), Ebony Cook (Frank), Aniyah Littlejohn, Daijah Littlejohn, and Douglas Littlejohn, III; two adorable Great-Grandchildren, Patrick Grimble, Jr. and Zaynah Woodall; her two caring Sisters, Brenda Herbert Harker of California and Barbara Nell of Florida; her two caring Brothers, Troy Strachan of Atlantic City, NJ and Robert "Bobby" Fullerton, Jr. of California; as well as a host of Cousins, Nieces, Nephews, Godchildren and Friends. Carmen, will be dearly missed. Funeral Services of Love will be held on Saturday ~ September 14th, 2019, promptly at 11:00am, at Union Baptist Temple Church ~ 335 North Pennsylvania Avenue, Atlantic City, NJ 08401. She will lie in state from 10 AM, where friends may pay their respects, until the commencement hour of the funeral services at 11:00am. Immediately following the service, the family invites everyone in attendance to a Repast to be held at the Soldiers Home / All Wars Memorial Building ~ located at 1510 Adriatic Avenue Atlantic City, NJ 08401. Funeral Services entrusted to Mikal's Funeral Parlor, LLC ~ Atlantic City, New Jersey. For further information, please call Mikal's Funeral Parlor, LLC @ 609.344.1131.
