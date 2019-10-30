Herbert, George H., III, - 67, of Atlantic City, NJ, Passed away on October 24, 2019, after a long battle with Cancer. Born August 25, 1952, to George and Rita (nee Chanese) Herbert. George attended Our Lady Star of the Sea elementary school and Atlantic City High School. George managed the M.A.B. paint store in Toms River NJ. George bartended at Johnny Gibbons Tavern in Atlantic City and also loved camping with his family. George is survived by his mother Rita, siblings Victor, James, Catherine (John) Zentmeyer, Rita (Charles) Ann Compton, sons Frank Herbert, George H. Herbert IV and his daughter Abigail Nicole Herbert. The service will be at Star of the Sea 10 a.m. visitation Mass 11 a.m. this Friday, November 1st, 2019.
Most Popular
-
Heroin found in candy bag at Middle Township Trunk or Treat, police say
-
'Roar to the Shore' cited in state hearing on Pagans' growth
-
EHT company starts fundraiser for family of employee killed in fatal crash
-
Shutdown of Oyster Creek plant has surprise stinging consequence
-
Lower Cape May female football player is center of attention
Flowers & Gifts
Business
Funeral Homes
Business
promotion
Click to submit your candidate bio and photo to be included in our upcoming General Election Voter Guide
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
Latest Local Offers
E. Charles Velnosky PhD Licensed and Board Certified Clinical Psychologist ABPP Listed in NJ…
FENCE Vinyl & Wood, Aluminum & Chainlink RAILING Vinyl & Aluminum Cable & Gl…
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.