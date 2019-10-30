Herbert, George H., III, - 67, of Atlantic City, NJ, Passed away on October 24, 2019, after a long battle with Cancer. Born August 25, 1952, to George and Rita (nee Chanese) Herbert. George attended Our Lady Star of the Sea elementary school and Atlantic City High School. George managed the M.A.B. paint store in Toms River NJ. George bartended at Johnny Gibbons Tavern in Atlantic City and also loved camping with his family. George is survived by his mother Rita, siblings Victor, James, Catherine (John) Zentmeyer, Rita (Charles) Ann Compton, sons Frank Herbert, George H. Herbert IV and his daughter Abigail Nicole Herbert. The service will be at Star of the Sea 10 a.m. visitation Mass 11 a.m. this Friday, November 1st, 2019.

Tags

Load entries