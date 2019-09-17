Herbert, John V., Sr., - 81, of Little Egg Harbor, NJ passed away Fri., Sept. 13, 2019, in AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, Pomona, NJ. Born in Philadelphia, PA, and a 1955 graduate of Northeast Catholic HS, John served the Philadelphia Police Dept. for 20 years in highway patrol and as a detective. John later moved to Little Egg Harbor, NJ, where he finished his career in law enforcement and resided for 35 years. Predeceased by his wife Barbara (Zarzecki ) in 2012. He is survived by one sister Margaret Giuliani, Wilmington, DE, one daughter Julianne (John) Rosengarth, Tuckerton, NJ ; three sons John (Kathleen), Huntingdon Valley, PA; Andrew (Stacey), Somers Point, NJ; and Vincent (Bernadette), Little Egg Harbor, NJ.; eight grandchildren Regina, Megan, Jillian (Robert) Bonnell, Kaitlyn (Daniel) Applegate, Jonna (Brett ) Davis, John, Alicia and Bridget; and one great-grandson Robert. Visitation is from 9:30 to 11 AM at Saint Theresa's Catholic Church, 450 Radio Rd., Little Egg Harbor, NJ, followed by a Memorial Mass at 11 AM. Maxwell Funeral Home, 160 Mathistown Rd., Little Egg Harbor, NJ is handling arrangements.

Tags

Load entries