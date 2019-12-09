Herbert, Rita, - 64, of Mullica Township, passed away on Friday, December 6, 2019 at AtlantiCare Medical Center in Galloway Township. Born in Somers Point she was a lifelong resident of Mullica Township. Mrs. Herbert was the owner of Lord's Blooms Flowers in Mullica Township. She was an active member of Victory Bible Church, and was a member of the women's ministry. She enjoyed traveling, gardening, cooking, arranging flowers but her greatest joy was spending time with her family. She is survived by her husband, Theodore Herbert, two sons, Walter Lockwood (Filiany), Jeremy Herbert (Misti), three daughters, Mishelle Perona, Reeda Nicholas (James), Rebecca Herbert (Julio), eleven grandchildren, Kaylyn, James, Steven, Jessica, Joshua, Carly, Madilyn, Bryanna, Andrew, Giavanna and Noah, three great grandchildren, Madison, Katrina and James, two brothers, Kenny Davis (Judy), and Norman Davis, and niece, Kelly Finkbeiner (John). A viewing will be held on Tuesday, December 10, 2019 from 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM at Victory Bible Church, 816 S. Egg Harbor Road in Hammonton, where funeral services will take place at 12:00 PM. Burial will follow at Oak Grove Cemetery in Hammonton. Arrangements by the Carnesale Funeral Home, www.carnesalefuneralhome.com.
