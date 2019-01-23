Herbig, John J. (Jack), - 86, January 17, 2019, of Wildwood Crest, NJ formerly of Philadelphia. Beloved husband of Rosalie (Cammerota); loving father of Marie Leonard, Eileen Berzanskis (Frank), Grandfather of Bill, Jack, Katie Rose, Frank, Brian, Kelly, Joe, Michael and John. He is also survived by 2 great-grandchildren. Brother to Joan Siperavage, also the late Betty Jaep and Marie Schreiber. Relatives and friends are invited to call on Saturday, Jan. 26th from 10 to 10:45 A.M. at Assumption Church, 7100 Seaview Avenue, Wildwood Crest, NJ 08260. Funeral Mass at 11 A.M. Int. Veteran's Cemetery, 129 Crest Haven Rd, Cape May Court House, NJ. In lieu of flowers donations are requested to Holy Redeemer Hospice, 1801 Rt. 9 North, Swainton, NJ 08210 Condolences may be sent to ingersollgreenwoodfh.com
