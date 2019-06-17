Heritage, Robert, - 80, of North Cape May, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on Friday, June 14, 2019. Born in Millville, NJ, he has been a local resident for 80-years. He was a veteran of the US Navy, serving 4-years active duty and 2-years Naval Reserves. He worked for Terminal Vending in Oaklyn, NJ for 23- years and then for the Lower Township Public Works for 17-years retiring in 2003. He was an avid sports fan with a love for his Philadelphia Sports Teams. Growing up, he had a true love for the game of bowling. He enjoyed spending time with his family, which meant the world to him. He is survived by his former wife and lifelong companion of 52- years Lynne Keresty, his children, Betty Jo Sutton (Ray), Robert Carl, David (Jennifer) and Patricia Wolf (Michael), his grandchildren, Matthew, Ray, Ashley, Leah, Noah, Emmy, Colton and Courtney, his great-grandchildren Kaedence and Acelynn and his sister Beverly Roach. He is predeceased by his son Robert Jay Jr., brother-in-law Butch Roach and daughter-in-law Darleen (Kelly). Services will be celebrated at Tabernacle United Methodist Church, 702 Seashore Road Erma, NJ, where friends and family may visit on Friday, June 21, 2019, from 9-11:00 am. A Memorial Service will follow from 11-12:00 pm. Internment will be private at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory can be made to The American Cancer Society. Condolences may be made to lngersollgreenwoodfh.com.
