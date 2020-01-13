Hermley-Keen, helen, - 67, of Brigantine, 5/4/1952-1/2/2020 Helen A. Hermley-Keen 67 from Brigantine passed away suddenly and peacefully with her family around her on January 2?nd?, 2020. She is survived by her children Thomas Hermley-Keen(Nicola Klepka), Helena (William) Rosati, and John Keen (Mia DiStefano), Rhonda Terwilliger, her grandchildren Rachel Eve (Evie), Johnny (Angel Boy), Kiersten (Kir-Bear), Billy (Billy Joe Bob), Dylan (Bambino), Kole (Big Blu), and her twin brother Robert "Bob" (Jeanne) Hermley. Sister-in-law Adela Hermley and Brother-in-law Paul Lahn. She preceded her husband Robert Keen, parents Leonard and Margaret Hermley, siblings Thomas Hermley, Leonard Hermley, Michael Hermley, John and Patricia Hermley, Margaret and Edward Schweikert, and Edna Lahn. Helen was born and raised in Philadelphia, PA. Later she moved to Brigantine, NJ, an island she loved and where she raised her family. Her hobbies were painting, writing, fishing, traveling with her husband, and the joys of cannabis. Helen will be greatly missed by all she encountered throughout her amazing journey of life. Relatives and friends are invited to her visitation January 18, 2020, from 10:00 am-11:00 am located at St.Thomas Roman Catholic Church 331 8th Street South Brigantine, NJ 08203. Followed by a funeral mass at 11:00 am.
