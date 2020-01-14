Hernandez, Angela Cristina (nee Saavedra), - 97, of Hammonton, passed away peacefully, on Sunday, January 12, 2020, in the Fountains at Cedar Parke. Born in Havana, Cuba she lived in Hammonton for 57 years. She was a retired school teacher working 37 years in the Hammonton School District, specializing in ESL, reading, and Spanish. Mrs. Hernandez was a member of the NJEA, the Hammonton Woman's Civic Club, the St. Vincent de Paul Society, the Altar Rosary Society at St. Mary of Mt. Carmel Parish where she once served as treasurer and she was a member of the Associates of St. Lucy Filippini since 1990. She was predeceased by her husband Daniel Hernandez and her brothers, Francisco and Jose Saavedra. Mrs. Hernandez is survived by her three children, Otto Hernandez of Hammonton, Maria Cristina Saavedra and her husband, William Mann of Harrisburg, PA; Daniel Hernandez and his wife Michele of Wenonah, NJ and her grandson Julian. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Thursday, January 16, 2020, 11:30 am at St. Mary of Mt. Carmel Parish, Church of St. Joseph's, 226 French St., Hammonton, where a viewing will be held from 9:30 am - 11: 15 am. Burial will follow in Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Hammonton. Arrangements are by the Carnesale Funeral Home, Hammonton. (www.carnesalefuneralhome.com)
