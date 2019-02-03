Hernandez, Carmen Margarita "Maggie" (QUINONES), - 80, of Missoula, Montana passed away peacefully early Saturday morning at The Village Health and Rehabilitation Center where she spent the past year of her life. Maggie was born on November 11, 1938, in the small rural town of Gurabo, in the mountains of Puerto Rico. At the age of nine, she lost her mother to tuberculosis and was separated from her three brothers and sister. While moving around and helping wherever she went she dreamed of one day having a big family. At the age of 22, she fell in love and married Francisco Emilio Quiñones and about one year later they had their first of six children. In search of opportunity and driven by circumstance they moved first to Oregon, and then Las Vegas before settling in New Jersey. While in New Jersey she learned how to drive, became fluent in her second language and found a rewarding job. Maggie was by all accounts a nurturing mother, a devoted wife, and a loyal & dedicated friend. Maggie was a wonderful cook who loved to fix her kids' favorite dishes at a moment's notice. She also never hesitated to open her doors to friends who were in need of sanctuary or respite. Maggie is preceded in death by her daughter, Mabel Quiñones, her sister Carmen Teresa Smith, and her brother Benjamin Hernandez. Maggie is survived by Francisco E. Quiñones, her brothers Jose, Galo and Luciano Hernandez as well as her children Maritza Marshall, Florida, Magaly Quiñones, Washington, Teresa Quiñones, New Jersey, Monica Quiñones, California, and Francisco J. Quiñones, Missoula; her stepson Jamie Quiñones, Pennsylvania; her cousin Ely Ramirez, Florida her five grandchildren and one great-grandchild. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home, Missoula, Montana
