HERNANDEZ, LUIS A. , - 35, of Atlantic City, returned to our Lord on Wednesday ~ March 13th, 2019 in Atlantic City, New Jersey. He was born on June 15th, 1983 to Ms. Aurea Hernandez and Mr. José Miguel Martinez, in Atlantic City, New Jersey. As a youth, he attended Warren Harding High School in the Bridgeport, Connecticut school system. He was a good worker and worked as a staff person at McDonald's in Wildwood, New Jersey. "Gelo", as he was affectionately known, was known as an overall great person and an especially good Son. He was always the one to call, just to check in on family, especially his Mother. He and his Mother had "an Immeasurable Bond of Closeness". He just loved her with all his heart and would go to the ends of the Earth for her, no matter what. He also truly loved his favorite Niece, Tameka. In his spare time, he enjoyed playing Basketball. He was an avid sports fan, especially Football. Luis loved his Philadelphia Eagles and was even fortunate enough to witness them "Fly Eagles Fly" as they won the Super Bowl Championship! Luis leaves behind to cherish his wonderful memories: his loving Parents, both of Atlantic City, NJ; his one Brother, Michael Martinez of Bridgeport, CT; his four caring Sisters, Maria Evelyn Hernandez of Paterson, NJ, Rosita Hernandez - Haines (Gregory) of Galloway, NJ, and Maria Virgen Rivera & Jenny Rivera both of Puerto Rico. Luis A. Hernandez will be dearly missed. A Funeral of Love & Life will be held on Friday ~ April 12th, 2019 at 11:00 am at Mikal's Funeral Parlor ~ located at 30 North Pennsylvania Avenue Atlantic City, NJ 08401. Viewing will be held from 9:00 am - 11:00 am. For further info, please call Mikal's Funeral Parlor, LLC @ 609.344.1131.
