Herz, Ellen, - 92, of Brigantine, passed away peacefully following a brief illness on Wednesday, April 3, 2019. Born in England, she lived In Trenton and Whiting before moving to Brigantine 10 years ago. Ellen began her career as a painter for Royal Doulton and Moorcroft Pottery. In 1951, she immigrated to the United States and worked at Stangl Pottery and the State of NJ. Ellen loved to paint and craft and especially enjoyed her weekly meeting with the Sew and So's for fellowship and crafting. She is predeceased by parents, Hugh and Lillian Neary, her husband of 68 years, Joseph. She is survived by her daughter, Regina, with whom she resided; many loving nieces and nephews who often visited her from England; her dear friend, Marge McLaughlin and her loving Church family. Relatives and friends are invited to attend Ellen's Life Celebration on Saturday, April 13, 2019, from 10 to 11 am at the Community Presbyterian Church, 1501 West Brigantine Ave Brigantine NJ 08203. Memorial service will follow at 11 am. Interment is private. To share your fondest memory of Ellen please visit www.keatesplum.com. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to the Community Presbyterian Church or True Spirit Coalition at the above address. Family services by Keates-Plum Funeral Home, Brigantine.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.