Herz Widmann, Marjorie Bringhurst, - 93, of Egg Harbor City, passed away May 8, 2019, with her family by her side. Born in Philadelphia, PA, she was raised in Atlantic City, lived in Absecon for many years, Fort Myers, FL for 30 years, before moving to Egg Harbor City a year and a half ago. She worked with the First National Bank of Absecon, Jimmie Leeds branch, as a bookkeeper before her retirement. She was also an artist, working with oil and pencils, creating many pieces for her friends and family. She was a 1944 graduate of Atlantic City High School and for many years, enjoyed getting together with her sorority sisters to play cards once a month. She was an animal lover, caring for the many animals her children brought home when they were young. She also loved the beach, especially Brigantine Beach, where she and her family spent much time. She loved being with her friends and seeing them on the beach, through the years. She is predeceased by her first husband, James Herz, her second husband, Ralph Widmann; and her son, David J. Herz, who passed away just 2 months ago. She is survived by her children, Janet MacLean and Daniel S. Herz, both of Egg Harbor City, Arthur Herz of Ventnor and Jeffery Herz of Pleasantville; her sisters-in-law, Maggie Shilling and Louise Start, of California; her grandchildren, Michael Herz, Jonathan Herz, Elizabeth Lindsay and James Herz; and her great-granddaughter, Cameron Rose Herz. There will be a graveside service 12 PM on Saturday, May 18, 2019, at Laurel Memorial Park, Egg Harbor Twp. Parsels Funeral Home, Absecon is handling arrangements. In lieu of flowers, the family request donations to Angelic Hospice, 802 Tilton Rd., Ste. 100, Northfield, NJ 08225 or to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. For online condolences, please visit www.parselsfh.com.
