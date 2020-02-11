Herzig, Carline J., - 80, of Egg Harbor Twp., passed away February 7, 2020 peacefully in her home. Born in Detroit, MI, she grew up in Virginia and later moved to southern NJ, where she raised her 5 children and worked in the hospitality industry. In her free time, Carline enjoyed gardening, fishing, and being outdoors with her late husband Al. As faithful members of the Mainland Baptist Church in Galloway, NJ, Carline and Al regularly attended services and contributed to the congregation. Carline is predeceased by her husband, Albert Herzig and her son, Dennis Brummett. She is survived by her children Kenneth Brummett, Anita Poma Brummett, Timothy Brummett, and Dawn Brummett Falls; her brothers Michael F. and Robert M. Pippin, her sisters Shirley M. Ketchum, Margaret J. Nelson and Bernadette L. Peirano; she is also survived by her 8 grandchildren and 8 Great-Grandchildren. A memorial gathering will be 11AM to 12PM on Thursday, February 13, 2020 at Mainland Baptist Church, 512 S. Pitney Rd., Galloway. A service will follow at 12PM. Graveside service will take place at Atlantic County Veterans Cemetery, Mays Landing. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to Mainland Baptist Church at the above address. For online condolences, please visit www.parselsfh.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Carline Herzig as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.