Hess, Bernardine M., - of North Wildwood, died on Sunday December 9, 2018 in her residence at Victoria Commons, North Cape May. Bernie was born in Trenton, NJ on September 19, 1933 and in her early years, resided in Moorestown, NJ with her devoted parents, Alphonse and Elizabeth Hess who adopted her when she was two years old. Following the untimely death of her mother in the early forties, Al Hess and Bernie moved to Wildwood where Bernie attended St. Ann's School, and being a resident of North Wildwood, attended Margaret Mace Junior High for ninth grade. Wildwood Catholic Hugh School opened in 1948. Bernie attended for her remaining high school years, graduating in 1951. A.J. Cafiero, then a lawyer in need of a secretary, asked the Principal of WCHS to refer her best secretarial student for an interview. Bernardine M. Hess was the referred and recommended student. She was hired and remained in that office as a legal secretary for two more generations of Cafiero lawyers, James S. Cafiero, Andrea Cafiero Balliette, and Andrew J. Cafiero. As the office staff grew, Bernie was able to lessen her legal work, but she continued with the office as personal assistant to James. In 2016, after 65 years of service to the Cafiero and Balliette families, health issues forced her into retirement. In her leisure time Bernie loved to bowl and dine out with friends. She was a devoted member of St. Ann's Church, singing in the choir for many years, and serving as Eucharistic Minister. Her life will be celebrated at a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Ann's Church, 2900 Atlantic Ave., Wildwood, NJ on Saturday, December 15th at 11AM. Friends may call at the church after 10 AM. Burial will be at St. Mary's Cemetery, Cold Spring, immediately after Mass. In lieu of flowers, please donate to your favorite charity. Condolences may be sent to infersollgreenwoodfh.com
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.