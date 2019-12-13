Hess, George L., - 94, of Mays Landing, lost his battle with cancer at home with his family by his side. George was born in Atlantic City on June 25, 1925, to parents John and Lillian (Woodhead) Hess and spent his youth in Ventnor where his father gave him his love for duck hunting, boats, and Studebakers. George was a member of IBEW #351. His life in Mays Landing was one of service: Mayor, Police Commissioner, Committeeman, Planning Board, and 1987 Citizen of the Year. After 33 years on the Hamilton Twp. Board of Education, 17 of those as President, he was honored with having the George L. Hess Educational Complex named for him. He was a member of Unity Lodge F&AM and the organizer of the South Jersey Studebaker Club where he spent seven years as President. George is predeceased by his wife of 63 years Bertha Hess (Liepe), son George, Jr., and sisters Dorothy Weidenger (Robert) and Lillian Ritz. He is survived by sons John, Ronald (Margie), Richard (Theresa), and daughter Diane Manno (Marty). He is also survived by 12 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren; brother Howard Hess (Needie), sister Marilyn Haines, and companion Betty Rhephard. A viewing will be held on Wednesday, December 18 from 9-11 AM at the Boakes Funeral Home, 6050 Main St., Mays Landing, where a Masonic Service will be held at 11 AM, followed by a service by Rev. John Ash. Burial will follow at Laurel Memorial Park. For many years, George contributed to a graduation award at the William Davies Middle School. In order to keep that tradition alive, in lieu of flowers, please make contributions payable to "George L. Hess Award for Reading" c/o William Davies Middle School, 1876 Dr. Dennis Foreman Dr., Mays Landing, NJ 08330. (Info and condolences: www.boakesfuneralhome.com).
