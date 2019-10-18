Hessel, Gloria, - 74, of El Mirage, AZ On Friday, October 4, 2019, Gloria Rae Hessel (nee Hart), loving wife and mother of three children and six grandchildren, passed away, in the love of her family. Gloria was born in Flushing, New York on March 2, 1945, and married Bill on September 3, 1966. She grew up in Santa Monica, California with two sisters, Linda and Valerie. Gloria lived in EHT and Mays Landing for many years of her life. She worked at Prudential Insurance Co. and Shore Memorial Hospital, before relocating to Arizona.Gloria had a passion for all things active, especially golf, tennis, the beach, and spending time with family and friends. Gloria was preceded in death by her father Spencer, mother Ramona, and granddaughter Madison. She is survived by her husband Bill, daughter Tracey and her husband Paul Tibbs, daughter Stephanie and her husband Scott Zehrung, and son Dan Hessel. Gloria is survived by five wonderful grandchildren: Branson, Bennett, Makenzie, Taylor and Kasey, and two step-grandchildren Tyler and Ashley. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society in memory of Gloria.

