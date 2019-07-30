Hetrick, Herbert L., Jr., - also known as "Sonny", passed away suddenly on Saturday, July 27. He was born in Ottawa, IL, on March 27, 1941. As a young man he became an Eagle Scout, where his mom was his den mother. He held a paper route, worked on a farm and participated in athletics. He attended St. Olaf College and graduated in 1963. Became a trainee for JC Penney management, where he met his former wife, Susanne (Shelton) Hetrick. They moved from the Midwest, to the west coast, and settled in the east coast, through JC Penney transfers. After 32 years with JC Penney he worked as a substitute teacher in Brigantine. In his best days, Herb enjoyed biking on the boardwalk and his many breakfast joints in Ventnor. He is predeceased by his parents, aunts and uncles. He was the most loving, dedicated, and supporting father anyone could hope for. He is survived by his two sons, Jefferey (Karin), and Greg, and daughter Christi Strang and Granddog Boxer, boy, Jameson. Friends are invited to call Thursday evening, August 1, from 5 to 7pm, at the George H. Wimberg Funeral Home, 7300 Ventnor Ave., Ventnor. Condolences can be extended to the family at ghwimberg.com.

Tags

Load entries