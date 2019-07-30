Hetrick, Herbert L., Jr., - also known as "Sonny", passed away suddenly on Saturday, July 27. He was born in Ottawa, IL, on March 27, 1941. As a young man he became an Eagle Scout, where his mom was his den mother. He held a paper route, worked on a farm and participated in athletics. He attended St. Olaf College and graduated in 1963. Became a trainee for JC Penney management, where he met his former wife, Susanne (Shelton) Hetrick. They moved from the Midwest, to the west coast, and settled in the east coast, through JC Penney transfers. After 32 years with JC Penney he worked as a substitute teacher in Brigantine. In his best days, Herb enjoyed biking on the boardwalk and his many breakfast joints in Ventnor. He is predeceased by his parents, aunts and uncles. He was the most loving, dedicated, and supporting father anyone could hope for. He is survived by his two sons, Jefferey (Karin), and Greg, and daughter Christi Strang and Granddog Boxer, boy, Jameson. Friends are invited to call Thursday evening, August 1, from 5 to 7pm, at the George H. Wimberg Funeral Home, 7300 Ventnor Ave., Ventnor. Condolences can be extended to the family at ghwimberg.com.
Breaking
Most Popular
-
Miss America leaving Atlantic City ... again.
-
In the loop — Michael Brennan announces new restaurant to come to A.C.
-
Pennsylvania father dies after saving son from drowning off Atlantic City beach
-
15 year-old girl fatally shot in Atlantic City
-
Bystanders rescue child, 3, trapped in hot car outside EHT restaurant
Flowers & Gifts
Business
Funeral Homes
Business
promotion
Click to submit your candidate bio and photo to be included in our upcoming General Election Voter Guide
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
Latest Local Offers
STRICTLY CLEAN PRESSURE WASHING Softwash/Housewash, We Power Wash Year Round with Hot Water!…
WATER RESTORATION SPECIALIST INTERIOR/EXTERIOR RESIDENTIAL AND COMMERCIAL PAINTING · POWER W…
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.