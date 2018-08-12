Heuer , Donald J., - 84, passed away on July 28th, 2018 surrounded by his family. He was born 1934 in Atlantic City, NJ to parents Richard and Della and was a graduate of Atlantic City High School class of '52. His lifelong career in photographic-arts began at the historic Captain Starn's just off the Boardwalk in Atlantic City and continued in Miami at Pier 7, City Yacht Basin. A 63 year resident of Key Biscayne, FL, he dedicated 37 years to the University of Miami's Rosenstiel School of Marine and Atmospheric Sciences (RSMAS) retiring in 1998 and was awarded honorary Alumni/Emeritus for his years of devotion to the school. He is survived by his loving wife Linda of 59 years, daughter Diane H. Lynch (Mike), son Christian (Sheryle), grandchildren James, Matthew, Jenna, and Jack and siblings Richard (Beverly), Charles (Ann), Virginia Geary, and William (Kathie). Don was best known as an avid collector, hobbyist, and someone that could always share a good story, humorous anecdote, or intriguing fact. Often lauded by friends as the "most interesting man", he enjoyed traveling and spending time at his property in North Carolina. He will be missed by all who truly knew him. Arrangements entrusted to VanOrsdel Funeral Home. Coral Gables, Florida. A private celebration of life service will be held in North Caroline at the convenience of the family.
