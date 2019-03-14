Heuer, Hazel "Beverlie", - 86, of Absecon, peacefully passed March 13, 2019 surrounded by her children and grandchildren. She was born in Audubon, NJ, but relocated to the Atlantic City region. Bev was very active in St. Paul's United Methodists Church. She loved giving to others, baking and decorating cakes. She absolutely adored her family and friends. She was predeceased by her daughter, Debbie. Bev is survived by her husband of 65 years, Richard Heuer Jr.; her children, Linda Sacco, Chip Heuer (Dawn), Lauri Carey (Ray), and Gregg Heuer (Mary Jo). She is also survived by her grandchildren, Jimmy, Beth, Rachel, Daniel, Leah, Holly, and Samantha; and 7 great grandchildren. On Saturday, March 16th, a visitation will be held from 9:00 to 11:00 AM with a service starting at 11:00 AM at St. Paul's United Methodists Church in Port Republic. Interment will immediately follow. In lieu of flowers, donations may be to St. Paul's United Methodists Church, 118 Main St, Port Republic. Arrangements have been entrusted to Wimberg Funeral Home, 211 E. Great Creek Road, Galloway 609-641-0001. For condolences, please visit wimbergfuneralhome.com.
