Heuer, Richard L., - of Absecon, peacefully passed on June 27, 2020, surrounded by his family. He was raised in Atlantic City, NJ, and later moved to Absecon. Rich was a 50-year member of Local 322 and worked for LieberRich for 35 years. He was in the naval reserves and a member of the Harold Social Club. He was an avid fisherman, who enjoyed spending his morning with "the boys" at McDonalds. He will always be remembered by his sense of humor, the ability he had to make everyone laugh, and all his toys that he made. He has greatly impacted so many, and he will be greatly missed. He is predeceased by his wife of 65 years, Beverlie; daughter, Debbie; brother, Donnie; sister, Virginia; and parents, Della and Richard Sr. Rich is survived by his children, Linda Sacco, Chip Heuer (Dawn), Lauri Carey (Ray), and Gregg Heuer (Mary Jo). He is also survived by his brothers, Charlie (Ann) and William (Kathie); grandchildren, Jimmy, Beth, Rachel, Daniel, Leah, Holly, and Samantha; and seven great-grandchildren. On July 4th, a viewing will be held from 10:00 to 11:00 am at Wimberg Funeral Home, 211 E. Great Creek Rd, Galloway 609-641-0001. A service will begin at 11:00 AM, followed by burial and reception at Port Community Church in Port Republic. For condolences, please visit wimbergfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers please send donations to Port Community Church, 118 Main St, Port Republic.

Tags

Load entries