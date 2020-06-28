Heun, Helen, - of Cape May Court House, NJ - It is with great sadness that we announce the peaceful passing of Helen Heun on Wednesday, June 24, 2020, at the Brookdale Assisted Living in Cape May Court House, NJ at the age of 94. Helen was predeceased by her beloved husband of over 50 years, Fred; Parents Robert and Agnes Schneider; Brother Leslie; Brothers-In-Law Douglas (Ann), Phillip (Frieda), George and John; Sisters-In-Law, Margaret (Dave) Mundy and Betty Heun; and Nephew Phillip G. Heun, Jr. Helen is survived by Nephews Douglas (June), John (Ardella), Nieces Patricia, Lorraine, and Ellen. Also surviving are numerous great and great-great Nieces and Nephews and many friends. Helen was born February 12, 1926, in Bronx, New York. She resided there when she met and married Fred. They spent many wonderful years wintering in Palm Beach, FL, and summering in Clermont, NJ after Helen retired from the telephone company in New York. She was one of the first female equipment demonstrators for the New York Telephone Company to travel to major corporate offices always wearing a suit, hat, and white gloves. She was an avid reader and a strong Republican who loved to talk politics. Helen and Fred's favorite place to eat was Dino's Diner in Seaville, NJ. The viewing will be private for family members only under the care of Radzieta Funeral Home, 9 Hand Avenue, Cape May Court House. Interment will be open to her family and friends at Calvary Baptist Cemetery, 2373 Route 9, Ocean View, NJ at 3:00 pm on Wednesday, July 1, 2020. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Cape May County Animal Shelter, DN 501B, 4 Moore Road, Cape May Court House, NJ 08210. The family would like to thank the staff at Brookdale Assisted Living, Grace Hospice, and Dr. Robert and Maryann Salasin for their care of their Aunt Helen. Condolences at www.radzieta.com
Breaking
Most Popular
-
Tilton Fitness closes permanently amid COVID-19 pandemic
-
Somers Point doctor, Linwood man charged in ongoing prescription fraud case
-
Sweetwater Casino brought back to life as new restaurant in Mullica Township
-
This popular pub can now be all yours — along with a house and a 7-acre farm
-
WATCH NOW: Ocean Casino Resort is ready to welcome guests back to Atlantic City
Flowers & Gifts
Business
Funeral Homes
Business
Promotions
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
Latest Local Offers
Harry Davidson Plumbing, Since 1919 Our Customers recommend us to their friends. Sewer &…
BOSS CLEANING & HAULING House clean outs, demolition, construction site clean ups. Free …
CONTESTS & EVENTS
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.