Hevalow, Gerald Leroy, - 75, of Tucson, Arizona, passed away on August 31, 2018 at Family First Assistant Living facility. Born to the late Leroy Hevalow and Helena Doughty Harmer. Born on March 5, 1943. Gerald was a life long resident of Pleasantville NJ. Most notable in a small area that was called Little Africa until relocating. Gerald graduated from Pleasantville senor High 1926. Gerald relocated to California where he attended California State university. After receiving a degree in Law and criminal justice Gerald relocated to Tucson, Arizona where he gained employment at pima county superior court house in 1937 retiring in February 2013. Gerald leaves to cherish five woman which he helped raised alongside their late mother Louise Hevalow Santiago, Denise Garrett, Iris Hevalow, Cynthia cross, Margo Santiago and Marcello Carruth. He is also survived by sister Eleanor Hevalow, Brothers Theopulos hevalow and Eric Hevalow. A Memorial Services / celebration of life will be held on Saturday September 15, 2018at Villa Rifici 308 Absecon BLVD Absecon, NJ 08201 where friends and family call from 12pm until. Burial services will be private.
