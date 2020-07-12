Hewett, Doris Clark, - of Formerly of Absecon, NJ, passed away on Monday, June 29, 2020, at Bay Square in Yarmouth, Maine at the age of 96. She was born on November 7, 1923, in Absecon, NJ, daughter of Walter Wayne Clark and Florence Evans Clark. Growing up in Absecon, Doris attended Absecon School and Pleasantville High School, graduating in 1941. While working in Atlantic City, Doris was introduced to her future husband, Sidney H. Hewett, before the start of American involvement in World War II. Doris and Sid became engaged before he left to fight in the conflict overseas. From across the ocean, Doris joined her future husband in the war effort as a Red Cross volunteer in Atlantic City. At the end of the conflict and upon their reunion, Doris married Sidney and enjoyed a vibrant fifty-six-year marriage. They had two children, Jay and Janet. Doris, an active gardener, reader, mother, and member of Absecon Methodist Church dedicated her life to partnering with her husband as they explored life and business opportunities together. From Egg Harbor Township to Plymouth, Michigan, they ultimately resettled in Absecon, when Sid and their brother-in-law, C. Clifford Allen purchased A.E. Stone Asphalt Paving Company. Once the children were grown, Doris worked at the A. E. Stone office for many years until retirement. They spent weekends on their houseboat in Barnegat Light, New Jersey, and attended all of the home games of the Philadelphia Flyers; later embarking on many adventures sailing and cruising along the Atlantic coast from Maine to Florida with family and friends. Doris was predeceased by her brother, John Barrett Clark, and her sister Harriet Clark Allen Sooy. She is survived by her son, Jay and his wife, Nancy of Cumberland, Maine; her daughter, Janet Scepansky of Galloway Township, NJ and three grandchildren, Carol Allison Hewett of Framingham, Massachusetts; Richard Douglas Winnie of Mission Hills, Kansas and Matthew Scepansky of Brighton, Massachusetts, nieces, and nephews scattered throughout the U.S. Doris will be interred at the Absecon Methodist Church Cemetery alongside her husband, Sidney. A graveside service will be planned later. If desired, contributions to the Methodist Church at Absecon, NJ in memory of Doris would be appreciated. For online condolences, please visit www.parselsfh.com.
