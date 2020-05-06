Hewitt, Everett P., - 86, passed away at home in Egg Harbor Township on Tuesday, April 28th. Everett worked on the family farm until he enlisted in the Air Force. After the Air Force, Everett worked at Champion Hauling. He also worked for Sterling Coach Lines, and retired from Academy Coach Tours. Everett is predeceased by his father, Joseph E. and his mother Elizabeth, his brothers Joseph E. Jr. and Robert H. Everett is survived by his wife Genevieve (Jennie) L. Hewitt; his sister Juanita Reiter, and sister-in-law Virginia (Ginny) Hewitt. He is also survived by his daughter, Susan Lippincott, his granddaughter Donnette (Jason) Felters, and his grandson, Edward Lippincott, all of Ohio. Everett was a life-time member of the American Legion and was appointed Chaplain. He was also a member of the Weekstown Community Church. A private graveside service will be held at the Veterans Cemetery in Estell Manor. (Info and condolences: www.boakesfuneralhome.com)
To plant a tree in memory of Everett Hewitt as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
