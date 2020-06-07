Hewitt, Harry J., - 61, of Cape May Court House, pssed peacefully in sleep June 4th, 2020. He was a humorous & loved man by many, a fantastic grandfather. Loved fishing and plumbing where he found satisfaction and opportunity to meet new people to make a positive impact on their lives. He will forever be missed. Survivors; Harry Hewitt Sr, siblings, Karen Razzuoli, Chuck Mathis, Brian Mathis, Beth Copper. Partner Milly Fetsick and her 2 sons, his daughters Ashleigh William's, Alyssa Brady, 8 grandchildren and sidekick for life Aiden Hopper and nephew Steven Hewitt Jr. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.LangleyLovelandFuneralHome.com.
Most Popular
-
LIVE UPDATES: Brigantine shuts beach for overcrowding
-
Atlantic City enacts 7 p.m. curfew through June 8 after looting, vandalism follow peaceful protest
-
Atlantic City enacts curfew as protest gives way to 'criminal activity'
-
17 charged after police brutality protest turned to looting, vandalism in Atlantic City
-
Gilchrist Restaurant goes back to take-out, to reopen in-house dining June 15
Flowers & Gifts
Business
Funeral Homes
Business
Promotions
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
Latest Local Offers
A+ Mission A Landscaping Yard Cleanup, Trimming, Mulch, Cuts, Thatching, Aeration, Seeding, …
Hardwood Vinyl Plank Carpet Laminates Sanding ReFinishing Work & More! WE FIX FREE INSTA…
CONTESTS & EVENTS
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.