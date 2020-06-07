Hewitt, Harry J., - 61, of Cape May Court House, pssed peacefully in sleep June 4th, 2020. He was a humorous & loved man by many, a fantastic grandfather. Loved fishing and plumbing where he found satisfaction and opportunity to meet new people to make a positive impact on their lives. He will forever be missed. Survivors; Harry Hewitt Sr, siblings, Karen Razzuoli, Chuck Mathis, Brian Mathis, Beth Copper. Partner Milly Fetsick and her 2 sons, his daughters Ashleigh William's, Alyssa Brady, 8 grandchildren and sidekick for life Aiden Hopper and nephew Steven Hewitt Jr. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.LangleyLovelandFuneralHome.com.

