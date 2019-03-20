Hewitt, Harry John, Sr., - 84, of Rio Grande, NJ, passed away on Monday, March 18, 2019. He is survived by his children; his grandchildren and great grandchildren; his brothers and sisters; and his nieces and nephews. Funeral service will be held on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Radzieta Funeral Home, 9 Hand Avenue, Cape May Court House, where visitation will begin at 10:00 a.m. Interment will be in the Baptist Cemetery, Cape May Court House. Condolences at www.radzieta.com
