Hewitt, Sr., Jack D., - 72, of Galloway, went home to be with the Lord on February 13, 2019 after a long battle with COPD. Born in Philadelphia, he moved to South Jersey at the age of 5. He is predeceased by his Mother, Bernice (Bauer) (Hewitt) Kelly; stepfather, William Kelly; his Father, William G. Hewitt; and his sister, Barbara (Hewitt) Kranich. He is Survived by his wife of 53 wonderful years, Jo-Ann (Ivey) Hewitt; Daughter, Wendy L. Hewitt (Peter); Son, Jack D. Hewitt Jr. (Theresa); four beautiful grandchildren, Ashli, Lailonni (Jared), Jack 3rd (Amanda) and Brandon; seven beautiful great-grandchildren; his brother, William Hewitt (Patricia); and many beautiful nieces, nephews, and cousins. Jack worked as a Roofer for most of his life. After retirement, he worked at Atlanticare Cancer Center as a 'Jack' of all trades. He enjoyed hunting and fishing, but most of all being surrounded by his beautiful family. Jack was loved by so many and touched the lives of everyone that he came into contact with. Everyone he was around was sure to be smiling and laughing. He will be missed by all and will forever live in our hearts. To honor his wishes there will not be a service. He asked to be remembered as you knew him. We ask for donations to be sent to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital (Email: donors@St.jude.org) or Mail to 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis, TN 38105. For online condolences, please visit www.parselsfh.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.