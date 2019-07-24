Hicks, Joseph T., - 86, of Atlantic City, NJ passed away July 18, 2019. Joe was born May 23, 1933, in Cape May, NJ to the late Joseph T. Hicks, Sr. and Dorina B. Hicks. Joe was the first African American Life Guard in Cape May, NJ. Joe once co-hosted a local AM radio talk show. He attended universities in both Greece and France, having received a BA degree in Paris. Joe was an Air Force Veteran and served in the Korean war. He spent most of his later years as a strong presence in veteran organizations. Joe held many offices in Atlantic City and Atlantic County veteran organizations, including Commander of the Atlantic City American Legion, Post 61. Joe was very much involved in local Atlantic City politics, having run unsuccessfully for office several times, but that did not stop Joe from making his concerns known. Joe was predeceased by: his brother, Allan Hicks; sister, Audrey Smith, and sister, Margaretta Brown (Robert). Joe is survived by: his sister, Beulah M. Harris (George) of Philadelphia, PA; many nephews, nieces, close friends and an endless number of veteran brothers and sisters. Funeral services will be 3PM, Friday, July 26, 2019, Greenidge Funeral Home, Atlantic City, where friends may call from 2PM. Interment will be private. There will be a gathering after services at the All Wars Memorial Building, Atlantic City. Arrangements entrusted to Greenidge Funeral Homes, Inc., where condolences may be left at www.greenidgefuneralhomes.com.
