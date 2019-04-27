Hicks, Thinh, - 47, of Cape May Court House, NJ passed away suddenly April 24, 2019. Thinh was born August 11,1971 in Saigon Vietnam. His memory will live on with his fiancee, Colleen Felton, his mother My Dung Hicks, his brothers Cuong and Anthony Hicks and sisters-in-law Joyce and Sandy Hicks, his loving daughter Tiffany Hicks, his cherished grandson Greyson Arnette, and many nephews, nieces and lifelong friends. Thinh graduated from Westover High School in 1989 and later studied at UNC Pembroke. He played football as a punt and kickoff returner for Westover. He rooted for NC State (even though his brothers loved UNC). He was a dedicated Pittsburgh Steelers Fan. He loved spending time with the love of his life Colleen, his step daughter Jordan and his best bud Nolan Kelly. Thinh was a dedicated employee of Kindle Ford. He loved his job, co-workers and most importantly his customers. He always had a funny story to tell and deeply cherished the beautiful friendships he made along the way. Serivces will be Sunday, April 28, 2019 at Radzieta Funeral Home, 9 Hand Ave., Cape May Court House, NJ 08210. Visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m. Memorial service will start at 2 p.m. Condolences at www.radzieta.com
