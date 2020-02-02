Higgenbothem,, Earl W., - 90, of Atlantic County, NJ, passed away peacefully, on January 29, 2020. He is predeceased by his first wife of 14 years Rose (Spinelli) Higgenbothem, and his 2nd wife Melina (Licciardello-Russo) Higgenbothem of 44 years. He is survived by his brother Carmen (Charlotte) Higgenbothem. His daughters, Cynthia (Robert) Walsh, Mallory (Brendan) Connell, Veronica (Bob) Schmid and son Marc Earl Higgenbothem. His step children Ida Athans, Nathan Russo and Josephine Kull as well as his loving grandchildren and great grandchildren. Earl was born in Heislerville, NJ, and resided in Northfield, NJ. He later became a resident of Blue Heron Pines community in Egg Harbor City. He enlisted in the U.S. Army reserve and National Guard and served his country for 20 years. Earl was an employee and part owner of Holiday Motors in Atlantic City for 50 years. He later retired from Precision Mercedes in Atlantic City. Earl was a car enthusiast and was a caring and loving father, grandfather and great-grandfather who will be sadly missed. A visitation will be held on Tuesday, February 4, 2020, from 10-11am, with an 11am service at Adams-Perfect Funeral Home 1650 New Road, Northfield NJ, followed by a burial at Holy Cross Cemetery, 5061 Harding Highway, Mays Landing, NJ. Arrangements entrusted to Adams-Perfect Funeral Homes, Inc.
Most Popular
-
NBA star Kobe Bryant and 13-year-old daughter killed in Calif. helicopter crash
-
Vineland man, former Buena Regional football player, convicted in slaying of woman during burglary
-
Taco Bell, Chipotle coming to Somers Point
-
Miss America President and CEO Regina Hopper no longer with organization
-
AtlantiCare seeks end to partnership with Geisinger Health
Flowers & Gifts
Business
Funeral Homes
Business
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
Latest Local Offers
We buy any house any condition $$ Quick cash & closing for Residential/ Commercial Prope…
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.