Higgenbothem,, Earl W., - 90, of Atlantic County, NJ, passed away peacefully, on January 29, 2020. He is predeceased by his first wife of 14 years Rose (Spinelli) Higgenbothem, and his 2nd wife Melina (Licciardello-Russo) Higgenbothem of 44 years. He is survived by his brother Carmen (Charlotte) Higgenbothem. His daughters, Cynthia (Robert) Walsh, Mallory (Brendan) Connell, Veronica (Bob) Schmid and son Marc Earl Higgenbothem. His step children Ida Athans, Nathan Russo and Josephine Kull as well as his loving grandchildren and great grandchildren. Earl was born in Heislerville, NJ, and resided in Northfield, NJ. He later became a resident of Blue Heron Pines community in Egg Harbor City. He enlisted in the U.S. Army reserve and National Guard and served his country for 20 years. Earl was an employee and part owner of Holiday Motors in Atlantic City for 50 years. He later retired from Precision Mercedes in Atlantic City. Earl was a car enthusiast and was a caring and loving father, grandfather and great-grandfather who will be sadly missed. A visitation will be held on Tuesday, February 4, 2020, from 10-11am, with an 11am service at Adams-Perfect Funeral Home 1650 New Road, Northfield NJ, followed by a burial at Holy Cross Cemetery, 5061 Harding Highway, Mays Landing, NJ. Arrangements entrusted to Adams-Perfect Funeral Homes, Inc.

