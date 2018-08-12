Higgins, Francis X., - 83, of Sea Isle City, NJ passed away on Wednesday, August 8, 2018. Born in Philadelphia, PA, he was formerly of North Wales, PA moving to Sea Isle City, NJ 25 years ago. He was a member of the V.F.W., the American Legion, the Elks, and the ROMEOs. Fran was a devoted family man who enjoyed fishing and boating. He loved gardening and growing his world class tomatoes. But mostly he loved spending time with his family and friends.Surviving are his wife, Patricia Higgins of Sea Isle City, NJ, a daughter, Kathleen Geiger and her husband Wm. Clarke and three grandchildren, Daniel, Rebecca, James of Harleysville, PA. In addition he is survived by a brother, John Higgins (Mary) of North Wales, PA, and two brothers in law, Robert Dixey and John Crosson and the entire Herzog family. He was blessed to be dearly loved by so many. Fran's final gift to the world was his whole body donation to the RWJ Medical School/Rutgers University. His Memorial Mass will be offered Tuesday morning at 11 o'clock from St. Joseph's RC Church, 43rd and Landis Avenue, Sea Isle City, NJ where friends may call from ten o'clock until the time of service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph's RC Church, 126 44th Street, Sea Isle City, NJ 08243. For condolences to the family, visit www.godfreyfuneralhome.com.
