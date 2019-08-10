Higgins, Lillian, - of Leeds Point, NJ passed away on August 7, 2019 to be with her loving daughter, JoseMarie and her husband, Bill. A graveside service will take place on Monday, August 12th at 11:00 AM at Leeds Point Cemetery. Arrangements have been entrusted to Wimberg Funeral Home, 211 E. Great Creek Rd, Galloway, 609-641-0001. For condolences, please visit wimbergfuneralhome.com.
