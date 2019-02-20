Higgins, Richard , - 89, of Galloway, passed away on Saturday, February 16, 2019, in the comfort of family at home. He is survived by his son, James Higgins; granddaughter, Elizabeth Higgins; sister, Margaret Paxton; and those who are family by choice, Debbie and Maryanne Lynch. The family is finding peace knowing he is no longer suffering and will be reunited with his wife, Elizabeth "Betty" (nee Hasson) Higgins, and son, Ricky Higgins. His battle with cancer and dementia was long and hard fought, but now he is on to play all of the free golf he wants, eat all the desserts and he'll never miss another Notre Dame game. We will never have the words to express our gratitude and love for Richard, Pop-pop, Dad. A Visitation will be held on Tuesday, February 26, 2019, from 9:30am til 10:30 am at the Adams-Perfect Funeral Home 1650 New Rd. Northfield. A Service will follow at 10:30 am. Burial will be held in Holy Cross Cemetery, Mays Landing. Arrangements entrusted to and condolences may be left for the family at adams-perfect.com
