Hill, Bernice, - 78, of Atlantic City, departed this life on Tuesday, May 26, 2020, peacefully in her home surrounded by her loving family. she was born on January 22, 1942, in Mount Willing, Alabama to Jewell (Boone) and Hotrie Hill. Bernice received her formal education and was a 1960 graduate of Central High School in Haynesville, Alabama. In 1966, Bernice moved to McKee City. Years later, she moved to Atlantic City, and made it her home for the last 50 years. Bernice retired from Lenox China, where she worked as a finisher for thirty-seven plus years. in addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by: siblings, Gennie Hill, Theresa Hill-Carter, Wynette Hill-Harris, Ora Lee Perdue and Annie Lee Hill-Williams. Bernice leaves to cherish her memories: her loving daughter, Maria Danielle Hill; three granddaughters, Bria Unique, Ayanna Sania and Aryiane Janyirah Hill; sister, Barbara McKenzie (Windell); a brother, Joe Chepus Hill (Angie); and numerous family members and friends. Funeral services are private due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Ms. Hill will be laid to rest in the Atlantic City Cemetery, Pleasantville. Arrangements entrusted to Greenidge Funeral Homes, Inc, Atlantic City, where condolences may be left at www.greenidgefuneralhomes.com

To plant a tree in memory of Bernice Hill as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

