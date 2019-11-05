Hill, Edward William, III (Bill), - 77, of Ocean View, NJ passed away peacefully at home of November 2, 2019. Bill was born to the late Harriet and Edward Hill on June 19, 1942 in Chestertown, MD. He attended Ocean City High School. He was a Senior Mechanic for the Ocean City Police Department for 30 years. He leaves to cherish his fond memories, his loving wife of 55 years, Joyce S. Hill, his two sons, Edward W. Hill IV of Dorothy, NJ, and Jeffrey D. Hill of Ocean View, two daughters, Brenda DiMedio of Pennsauken and Lisa Scarlett of Villas, NJ and six grandsons, Steven, Nicholas and Tyler DiMedia, James and Robert Scarlett, Stephen White and great grandson James White. Bill was a loving husband and father and a great friend to all. He will be greatly missed. Bill is predeceased by his sister, Sandra Montecalvo and great grandson Nikolas White. A Service of Memory and Love will be offered Thursday morning, November 7th at 11 o'clock from The Godfrey Funeral Home of Palermo, 644 South Shore Road, Palermo, N. Burial is private. For condolences to the family, visit www.godfreyfuneralhome.com.

Tags

Load entries