Hill, Irene Louise, - 95, of Atlantic City, passed away on May 17, 2019. She was born September 15, 1923, in Atlantic City, NJ. She was employed by Kravitz Manufacturing Co., Atlantic City as a seamstress. Irene is survived by: daughter, Donnie Hill; and a host of other family and friends. A Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30AM, Friday, May 24, 2019, at Our Lady Star Of The Sea Roman Catholic Church, 2651 Atlantic Avenue, Atlantic City, NJ, where friends may call from 8:45AM. Interment to follow in Atlantic City Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Greenidge Funeral Homes, Inc., where condolences may be left at www.greenidgefuneralhomes.com.
