Hill, Jeffrey, - 60, of Wildwood Crest, passed away on Friday, November 30th, 2018, at the age of 60. He was a long time resident of Wildwood Crest, New Jersey, and was born in Germantown, Pennsylvania. Jeff is survived by his long time love and partner Valerie Ryzner; daughter Jennifer Hill; son Jeffrey Hill, Jr., and six grandchildren. He is also survived by his mother Helen Ruth Hill, and brothers Bruce, Brian, and Sean. Jeff executed joy and caring with a radiant smile, loving his family and three dogs. A gathering will be held on Tuesday, December 4th at Calvary Chapel, 533 Tilton road in Northfield, N.J. from 2pm until the time of service at 3pm. In lieu of flowers a donation toward expenses would be greatly appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to and condolences may be left for the family at Adams-Perfect.com
