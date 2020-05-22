Hill, Theresa "Terry" P. (nee Penza), - 94, of Hammonton, NJ and Haddonfield, NJ passed away peacefully Monday May 18, 2020 at Brandywine Living in Voorhees, NJ. She was born and raised in Hammonton, NJ, graduated Hammonton High School and went on to receive her Nursing Degree from Hahnemann School of Nursing in Philadelphia, PA in 1946. There she met her loving husband, Dr. Albert Hill and they lived in Okinawa, Japan prior to the birth of their two children, Albert Jr. and Lorraine. Terry worked as a nurse and assistant in her husband's medical office in Hammonton, NJ for 45 years and in addition to her passion for medicine, Terry enjoyed painting in oils and watercolors, classical music, golfing, dancing, entertaining and cooking a variety of Italian specialties for her family. Her wit and unstoppable energy will be missed by anyone and everyone whose life she touched. Terry is predeceased by her husband Dr. Albert W. Hill, her son, Albert W, Hill, Jr. parents Louis and Mary Penza, brothers Anthony and Ray Penza and sister Georgiana Maccri. Theresa is survived by her daughter Lorraine Schmeck and her husband Paul of Haddonfield, NJ, her sister, Evelyn Franchetti and her husband Dan of Hammonton, NJ. She is the loving grandmother of Rhett Van Syoc (Laura), Scarlett Van Syoc (Megan), Gavin Schmeck and Kyla Schmeck and great-grandmother to Cecilia Van Syoc and Emilia Van Syoc. Private services will be held on Saturday, May 23, 2020 in Hammonton, NJ by the Marinella Funeral Home. To share a condolence, visit marinellafuneralhome.com In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia Foundation 3401 Civic Center Blvd. Phila. PA 19104.
Most Popular
-
4 Atlantic County businesses charged with violating COVID-19 mandate
-
Sweeney: 'My big fear is we're going to reopen later than we should'
-
NJ gym owner who defied COVID-19 mandate speaks out about 2007 drunken driving crash that killed Galloway teen
-
Crowds return to Ocean City's beaches, Boardwalk in trial run for Memorial Day weekend
-
Chuck Betson dies; longtime local sports personality was 68
Flowers & Gifts
Business
Funeral Homes
Business
Promotions
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
Latest Local Offers
TWO GUYS HANDYMAN SERVICE Electrical/Plumbing/Carpentry Over 30 yrs experience! Kitchen/Bath…
A+ Mission A Landscaping Yard Cleanup, Trimming, Mulch, Cuts, Thatching, Aeration, Seeding, …
CONTESTS & EVENTS
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.