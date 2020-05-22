Hill, Theresa "Terry" P. (nee Penza), - 94, of Hammonton, NJ and Haddonfield, NJ passed away peacefully Monday May 18, 2020 at Brandywine Living in Voorhees, NJ. She was born and raised in Hammonton, NJ, graduated Hammonton High School and went on to receive her Nursing Degree from Hahnemann School of Nursing in Philadelphia, PA in 1946. There she met her loving husband, Dr. Albert Hill and they lived in Okinawa, Japan prior to the birth of their two children, Albert Jr. and Lorraine. Terry worked as a nurse and assistant in her husband's medical office in Hammonton, NJ for 45 years and in addition to her passion for medicine, Terry enjoyed painting in oils and watercolors, classical music, golfing, dancing, entertaining and cooking a variety of Italian specialties for her family. Her wit and unstoppable energy will be missed by anyone and everyone whose life she touched. Terry is predeceased by her husband Dr. Albert W. Hill, her son, Albert W, Hill, Jr. parents Louis and Mary Penza, brothers Anthony and Ray Penza and sister Georgiana Maccri. Theresa is survived by her daughter Lorraine Schmeck and her husband Paul of Haddonfield, NJ, her sister, Evelyn Franchetti and her husband Dan of Hammonton, NJ. She is the loving grandmother of Rhett Van Syoc (Laura), Scarlett Van Syoc (Megan), Gavin Schmeck and Kyla Schmeck and great-grandmother to Cecilia Van Syoc and Emilia Van Syoc. Private services will be held on Saturday, May 23, 2020 in Hammonton, NJ by the Marinella Funeral Home. To share a condolence, visit marinellafuneralhome.com In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia Foundation 3401 Civic Center Blvd. Phila. PA 19104.

