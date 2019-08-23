Hillegass, Francis T. Jr., - 88, of Cape May Court House, NJ, passed away on Wednesday, August 21, 2019 with his family by his side. Born in Philadelphia to the late Francis T. Hillegass, Sr. and Gertrude Stoner Hillegass, he moved here in 2010 from Philadelphia. Frank was an Executive Director at Thomas Jefferson University Hospital. A Korean War Veteran of the US Navy, a Naval diving champion and Olympic qualifying diving champion, he was a member of the VFW Post 1969 Sea Isle City and Our Lady of the Angels Church. He enjoyed playing cards, reading, and fishing. Frank is survived by his wife of 23 years, Ann Stanton Hillegass; his children, Patti (John) McGinley, Liz (Jim) Dexter, Tom (Kathy) Hillegass, Kathleen (Bill) Fulcomer, Tara (Matt) Moe, Courtenay (Chad) Fulmor; his sister, Elizabeth Morris; 12 grandchildren; three great grandchildren and one on the way; and his nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife, Elizabeth; his grandson, Mikey McGinley, and his sister, Gertrude Carrol. Viewings will be held on Sunday, August 25, 2019 from 6:00 to 8:00 pm at the Radzieta Funeral Home, 9 Hand Avenue, Cape May Court House and on Monday, August 26 from 9:00 to 9:45 am at Our Lady of the Angels Church, 35 East Mechanic Street, Cape May Court House. Funeral Mass will begin at 10:00 am at the church. Interment will be private. Donations in Frank's memory may be made through In Memory Of for the benefit of Covenant House, Wounded Warrior Project, or Cape Regional Medical Center at www.inmemof.org or by mailing a check made payable to In Memory Of, PO Box 5472, Charlottesville, VA 22905. Condolences at www.radzieta.com
