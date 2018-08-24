Hillesheim, Dolores, - 85, of Northfield, passed away peacefully on Monday, August 20, 2018. A memorial service will be held at Atlantic County Veterans Cemetery on Monday, August 27, 2018 at 11:00 AM for family and friends. Arrangements by and condolences at www.adams-perfect.com
