Hillyer, Claire A. (nee Stewart), - 84, of Northfield, died Wednesday, January 2, 2019. A memorial Service will be held on Saturday, April 27th, at 11 o'clock in the morning, in Christ Episcopal Church, Somers Point; interment of ashes to follow in the Memorial Garden. "Please wear bright colors." In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Christ Church Altar Guild, 157 Shore Rd., Somers Point, NJ 08244. Repast will be served in the Church Hall. (Info and condolences: www.boakesfuneralhome.com)

