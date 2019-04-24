Hillyer, Claire A. (nee Stewart), - 84, of Northfield, died Wednesday, January 2, 2019. A memorial Service will be held on Saturday, April 27th, at 11 o'clock in the morning, in Christ Episcopal Church, Somers Point; interment of ashes to follow in the Memorial Garden. "Please wear bright colors." In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Christ Church Altar Guild, 157 Shore Rd., Somers Point, NJ 08244. Repast will be served in the Church Hall. (Info and condolences: www.boakesfuneralhome.com)
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.